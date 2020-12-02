His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore

On Wednesday Morning, 02 December 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ministry, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic tenure in Cambodia.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/49421