News

  • December 2, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore

On Wednesday Morning, 02 December 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ministry, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic tenure in Cambodia.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/49421

Related Post

  • December 7, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn virtually delivered an opening remarks at the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace

Read more
  • December 2, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore

Read more
  • December 1, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting

Read more
  • November 27, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Ambassador of Malaysia to Cambodia

Read more
  • November 24, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh