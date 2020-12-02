Video
- December 2, 2020
On Tuesday afternoon, 01 December 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference.
- December 4, 2020
Video of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivered his keynote Address at the 31st Extraordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly on “Responses to Covid-19 Pandemic”, on 03 December 2020 in New York (04 December 2020 in Cambodia).
- December 2, 2020
- November 25, 2020
On Tuesday evening, 24 November 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 37th Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie held in Paris via videoconference.
- October 22, 2020
On Wednesday evening, 21 October 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Ministe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting (AUMM) held via video conference.
- October 2, 2020