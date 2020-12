Press Release

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will chair the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and will also participate in the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area on 09 December 2020 via videoconference.

Share to social: