H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn virtually delivered an opening remarks at the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace

On Monday evening, 07 December 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, virtually delivered an opening remarks at the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitments to Results.”

