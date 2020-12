His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Mr. Mikel Herrington

On Wednesday morning, 09 December 2020, His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had a meeting with Mr. Mikel Herrington, Country Director of Peace Corps Cambodia.