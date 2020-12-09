Press Release
- December 9, 2020
Outcomes of the 9thAyeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, the 10thCambodia-Lao PDR-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Lao PDR-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area, held on 9th December 2020.
- December 9, 2020
- December 9, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the “Leader-level virtual Climate Ambition Summit” on 12 December 2020, held via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.
- December 7, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will chair the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and will also participate in the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area on 09 December 2020 via videoconference.
- December 6, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will virtually attend and deliver a statement during the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitments to Results” on 07 December 2020.
- December 4, 2020