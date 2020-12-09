Press Release

Outcomes of the 9thAyeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, the 10thCambodia-Lao PDR-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Lao PDR-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area, held on 9th December 2020.

Share to social:





