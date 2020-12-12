Press Release

  • December 13, 2020

Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Summit on “Commitments to Climate Change”, held on 12th December 2020, via Video Conference.

Related Post

  • December 13, 2020

Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Summit on “Commitments to Climate Change”, held on 12th December 2020, via Video Conference.

Read more
  • December 9, 2020

Outcomes of the 9thAyeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, the 10thCambodia-Lao PDR-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Lao PDR-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area, held on 9th December 2020.

Read more
  • December 9, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the “Leader-level virtual Climate Ambition Summit” on 12 December 2020, held via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.

Read more
  • December 7, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will chair the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and will also participate in the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area on 09 December 2020 via videoconference.

Read more
  • December 6, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will virtually attend and deliver a statement during the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitments to Results” on 07 December 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh