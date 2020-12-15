Embassy News

  • December 15, 2020

H.E. HUN Han participated in the opening session of the first Kuwaiti Parliament for the 16th Legislature

On the morning of December 15, 2020, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of Cambodia, together with the Heads of All Foreign Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait, participated in the opening session of the first Kuwaiti Parliament for the 16th legislature which was presided over by Kuwaiti His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Kuwaiti National Assembly Palace. The session was held following the election of members of the parliament on December 5, 2020.

The event were attended by High-ranking Kuwaiti dignitaries, including Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah, all newly-elected members of parliament, newly-appointed ministers, ministers of the Royal Palace and many other Kuwaiti officials.

