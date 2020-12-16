H.E. KET Sophann nominated as rotating chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Paris

On 16 December 2020, the ASEAN Committee in Paris (ACP) under the Chairmanship of Viet Nam organized a working lunch with the new Director of Asia and Oceania, Mr. Betrand Lortholary. At the end of the luncheon, the ACP handed over the chairmanship to Cambodia. The Chair has the responsibilities, among others, to promote the ASEAN visibility in France and to advance ASEAN-France partnership in the new context.