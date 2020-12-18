News
- December 18, 2020
Outcomes of the Meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Mrs. Tina Redshaw, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held on 16 December 2020.
- December 18, 2020
- December 18, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will co-chair with His Excellency PHAM Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission (JC) on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation to be held via video conference on 22 December 2020.
- December 14, 2020
Commemorating the 65th Anniversary of the Kingdom of Cambodia’s Membership of the United Nations.
- December 7, 2020