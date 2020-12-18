News

  • December 18, 2020

Outcomes of the Meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Mrs. Tina Redshaw, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held on 16 December 2020.

Related Post

  • December 18, 2020

Outcomes of the Meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Mrs. Tina Redshaw, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held on 16 December 2020.

Read more
  • December 18, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will co-chair with His Excellency PHAM Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission (JC) on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation to be held via video conference on 22 December 2020.

Read more
  • December 14, 2020

Commemorating the 65th Anniversary of the Kingdom of Cambodia’s Membership of the United Nations.

Read more
  • December 7, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn virtually delivered an opening remarks at the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace

Read more
  • December 2, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh