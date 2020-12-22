H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn co-chaired the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission

On Tuesday morning, 22 December 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, co-chaired with His Excellency PHAM Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission (JC) on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation via video conference.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/49875