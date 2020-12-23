Press Release
- December 23, 2020
Outcomes of the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, held on 22 December 2020 via videoconference.
