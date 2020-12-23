H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn conferred the Royal Order of Sahametrei with the rank of Grand-Officer on His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong

On Wednesday morning, 23 December 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, conferred the Royal Order of Sahametrei with the rank of Grand-Officer on His Excellency Michael Tan Keng Siong, Ambassador of Singapore to the Kingdom of Cambodia, who has completed his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom.