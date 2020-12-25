Video

  • December 25, 2020

On Friday morning, 25 December 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Kandal province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built concrete road in Prek Ombel Commune, met with and donated gifts to disadvantaged families in the communes of Prek Ombel, Koh Kael and Teuk Vil, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

  • December 25, 2020

