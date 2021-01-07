News

  • January 7, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with and donated gifts to 920 disadvantaged families

On Thursday morning, 07 January 2021, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Kandal province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, met with and donated gifts to 920 disadvantaged families in the communes of Kpoub, Prasat, Talun, Tray Sla, Svay Broteal, Koh Sachtunlea, Prek Kouy, Sa’ang Phnom and Krang Yov, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

