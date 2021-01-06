H.E. Ambassador HUN Han attended a friendly breakfast with the Heads of all ASEAN Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait

On 06 January 2021, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, together with the Heads of all ASEAN Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait, attended a friendly breakfast on the occasion of 2021 New Year celebration, hosted by His Excellency Rooge Thammongkol, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand at Garden Cafe, Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait.