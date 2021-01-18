His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the launching ceremony of “The Implementation of the Economic Diplomacy Strategy 2021-2023

On Monday morning, 18 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the launching ceremony of “The Implementation of the Economic Diplomacy Strategy 2021-2023 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation”.