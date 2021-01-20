Press Release

  • January 20, 2021

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat, which will be held on 21 January 2021 via videoconference.

