Press Release
- January 21, 2021
Outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) on 21 January 2021 via Videoconference.
Related Post
- January 22, 2021
Outcomes of the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue-ACD on 21 January 2021 via Video Conference.
- January 21, 2021
Outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) on 21 January 2021 via Videoconference.
- January 20, 2021
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), to be held on Thursday afternoon, 21 January 2021, via videoconference.
- January 20, 2021