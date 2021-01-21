His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference

On Thursday afternoon, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/50682