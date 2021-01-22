Video
- January 22, 2021
On Thursday morning, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat via videoconference.
- January 22, 2021
- December 25, 2020
On Friday morning, 25 December 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Kandal province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built concrete road in Prek Ombel Commune, met with and donated gifts to disadvantaged families in the communes of Prek Ombel, Koh Kael and Teuk Vil, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.
- December 13, 2020
Video by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivered remarks at the Summit on “Commitments to Climate Change”, held on 12th December 2020, via Video Conference.
- December 8, 2020
On Monday evening, 07 December 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, virtually delivered an opening remarks at the Opening Session of the International Conference entitled “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitments to Results.”
- December 4, 2020