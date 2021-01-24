News
- January 24, 2021
Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Related Post
- January 24, 2021
Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- January 21, 2021
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference
- January 21, 2021
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat
- January 18, 2021