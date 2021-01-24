Press Release
- January 24, 2021
Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Related Post
- January 24, 2021
Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- January 22, 2021
Outcomes of the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue-ACD on 21 January 2021 via Video Conference.
- January 21, 2021
Outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) on 21 January 2021 via Videoconference.
- January 20, 2021