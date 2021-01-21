Embassy News

  • January 21, 2021

His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, Received a Courtesy Call by Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait

In the morning of 21 January 2021, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Mr. Ngo Toan Thang, newly-appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia.

On the occasion, both ambassadors discussed and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation of the two countries in various fields, especially​​ in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Post

  • January 21, 2021

His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, Received a Courtesy Call by Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait

Read more
  • January 20, 2021

H.E. Hok Sophea, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, meet with Minister of Energy of Brunei Darussalam

Read more
  • January 13, 2021

H.E. Ambassador HUN Han attended a friendly lunch with the Heads of all ASEAN Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait

Read more
  • January 6, 2021

H.E. Ambassador HUN Han attended a friendly breakfast with the Heads of all ASEAN Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait

Read more
  • December 22, 2020

H.E. Chay Navuth attended the 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission (JC) via video conference

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh