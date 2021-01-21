His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, Received a Courtesy Call by Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait

In the morning of 21 January 2021, His Excellency HUN Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the State of Kuwait, received a courtesy call by His Excellency Mr. Ngo Toan Thang, newly-appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia.

On the occasion, both ambassadors discussed and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation of the two countries in various fields, especially​​ in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.