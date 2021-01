H.E. Hok Sophea, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, meet with Minister of Energy of Brunei Darussalam

In the afternoon of 20 January 2021, H.E. Hok Sophea​, Ambassador​ of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, meet with Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mat Suny Bin Haji Mohamad Hussein, Minister of Energy of Brunei to discuss about the cooperation in the field of oil, gas and renewable energy between the two countries.