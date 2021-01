Her Excellency SOEUNG Rathchavy, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the 2nd Cambodia-Australia Senior Officials’ Talks (SOTs)

On Thursday morning, 28 January 2021, Her Excellency SOEUNG Rathchavy, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the 2nd Cambodia-Australia Senior Officials’ Talks (SOTs) via Video Conference.