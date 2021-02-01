Press Release

  • February 1, 2021

Outcomes of the Second Senior Officials’ Talks between Cambodia and Australia On 28th January 2021 via Video Conference.



  • February 1, 2021

  • January 30, 2021

Outcomes of the Meeting between His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

  • January 28, 2021

Congratulatory Letter of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed to the Honorable Antony John Blinken, newly-appointed Secretary of State of the United States of America.

  • January 24, 2021

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

  • January 22, 2021

Outcomes of the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue-ACD on 21 January 2021 via Video Conference.

Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh