- February 1, 2021
Outcomes of the Second Senior Officials’ Talks between Cambodia and Australia On 28th January 2021 via Video Conference.
- February 1, 2021
- January 30, 2021
Outcomes of the Meeting between His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia.
- January 28, 2021
Congratulatory Letter of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed to the Honorable Antony John Blinken, newly-appointed Secretary of State of the United States of America.
- January 24, 2021