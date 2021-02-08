His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya led the inter-ministerial meeting on the preparation for the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Russian

On Monday morning, 08 February 2021, His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the inter-ministerial meeting on the preparation for the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic and Hungary.