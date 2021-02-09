News

  • February 9, 2021

Appreciation Letter of His Excellency K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the support of COVID-related medical equipment.

