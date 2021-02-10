His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn paid a visit to Cambodian Peace Keepers

On Wednesday afternoon, 10 February 2021, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the National Coordination Committee of UN Peace Keeping Operations, paid a visit to Cambodian Peace Keepers who have completed their missions in Lebanon and are being in quarantine at the training school for multi-national peacekeeping forces in Oudong district, Kampong Speu province.