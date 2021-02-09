Press Release

  • February 9, 2021

Appreciation Letter of His Excellency K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the support of COVID-related medical equipment.

Related Post

  • February 15, 2021

ASEAN launched its call for nominations for ASEAN Prize 2021.

Read more
  • February 12, 2021

Cambodia Human Rights Situationer II.

Read more
  • February 9, 2021

Appreciation Letter of His Excellency K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the support of COVID-related medical equipment.

Read more
  • February 1, 2021

Outcomes of the Second Senior Officials’ Talks between Cambodia and Australia On 28th January 2021 via Video Conference.

Read more
  • January 30, 2021

Outcomes of the Meeting between His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh