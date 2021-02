ASEAN launched its call for nominations for ASEAN Prize 2021.

Call for Nominations: ASEAN Prize 2021

The winner will be honoured with ASEAN Prize Trophy and rewarded a US$20,000 cash prize.

Learn more about the eligibility, judges, and how to send your submission at: www.asean.org/asean-prize.

Send your nomination to: mfaic.asean@mfaic.gov.kh.