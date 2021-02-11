His Excellency Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, held a meeting with Mr. Ho Kwok Choi, chairman of PBM and BBM

On February 11th 2021, His Excellency Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, held a meeting with Mr. Ho Kwok Choi, chairman of PBM and BBM and President of Singapore Kwangtung Hui Kuan, for talks over trade and business environment under the framework of economic diplomacy with a view to promote and encourage business and investment opportunities in Cambodia.