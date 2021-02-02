H.E. Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, met Mr. Eduardo Ramo-Gomez, manager of Joint Venture, Duane Morris & SELVAM LLP

On February 2nd 2020, H.E. Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, met Mr. Eduardo Ramo-Gomez, manager of Joint Venture, Duane Morris & SELVAM LLP, for talks over trade and business environment under the framework of economic diplomacy with a view to attract and encourage investors to Cambodia.