His Excellency Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, received a courtesy call by HE Mr. Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of Maldives

On February 5th 2021, His Excellency Sok Khoeun, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, received a courtesy call by H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of Maldives, for talks on the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.