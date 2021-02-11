H.E. Meas Kim Heng, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Turkey, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey

On 3 February 2021, H.E. Meas Kim Heng, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Turkey, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in charge of bilateral and political Affairs.

Both sides exchanged views on promoting trade, investment, and tourism between the two countries.