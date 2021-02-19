English
Français
ខ្មែរ
Press Release
February 19, 2021
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn held phone conversation with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.
Related Post
February 19, 2021
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn held phone conversation with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.
February 15, 2021
ASEAN launched its call for nominations for ASEAN Prize 2021.
February 12, 2021
Cambodia Human Rights Situationer II.
February 9, 2021
Appreciation Letter of His Excellency K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the support of COVID-related medical equipment.
February 1, 2021
Outcomes of the Second Senior Officials’ Talks between Cambodia and Australia On 28th January 2021 via Video Conference.
