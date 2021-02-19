Press Release

  • February 19, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn held phone conversation with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

ASEAN launched its call for nominations for ASEAN Prize 2021.

Cambodia Human Rights Situationer II.

Appreciation Letter of His Excellency K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the support of COVID-related medical equipment.

Outcomes of the Second Senior Officials’ Talks between Cambodia and Australia On 28th January 2021 via Video Conference.

