On Tuesday morning, 23 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Her Excellency Maria Amelita C. Aquino, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Ministry.