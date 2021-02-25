News

  • February 25, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno

In Thursday morning, 25 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste via video conference, at the Ministry.

Outcomes of the online meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51102

