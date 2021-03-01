His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro separately signed the Exchange of Notes

On Monday morning, 01 March 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, separately signed the Exchange of Notes and related documents to extend grant aid to the Royal Government of Cambodia for the purpose of the implementation of the Project for the Development of Vessel Traffic System (VTS) in Sihanoukville Port.

For more info go to: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51114