News

  • March 1, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro separately signed the Exchange of Notes

On Monday morning, 01 March 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, separately signed the Exchange of Notes and related documents to extend grant aid to the Royal Government of Cambodia for the purpose of the implementation of the Project for the Development of Vessel Traffic System (VTS) in Sihanoukville Port.

For more info go to: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51114

Related Post

  • March 2, 2021

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM)

Read more
  • March 1, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro separately signed the Exchange of Notes

Read more
  • February 25, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno

Read more
  • February 23, 2021

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Her Excellency Maria Amelita C. Aquino

Read more
  • February 10, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn paid a visit to Cambodian Peace Keepers

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh