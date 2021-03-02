His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM)

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.

Outcomes of the informal meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51196