Speeches

  • March 3, 2021

Remark by His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the celebration of the ASEM Day, 01 March 2021.

  • December 7, 2020

Opening Remark by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn at the Opening Session of the International Conference on “Strengthening Women’s Role in Building and Sustaining Peace: from Commitments to Results” held on 07 December 2020.

  • October 27, 2020

Keynote Address by H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

  • September 14, 2020

Intervention of His Excellency DPM delivered in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference on Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 08:00 a.m., on the sidelines of the 53rd AMM and related Meetings.

  • March 10, 2020

Speech by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the occasion of the celebration of the “ASEM Day” on “Cambodia will host 13th ASEM Summit in 2020”at Botum Pagoda Park, Phnom Penh.

