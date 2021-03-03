Video
- March 3, 2021
Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participating in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.
- March 1, 2021
In Thursday morning, 25 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste via video conference, at the Ministry.
- January 24, 2021
On Thursday afternoon, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference.
- January 22, 2021
On Thursday morning, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat via videoconference.
- December 25, 2020