  • March 3, 2021

Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participating in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.

  • March 3, 2021

  • March 1, 2021

In Thursday morning, 25 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste via video conference, at the Ministry.

  • January 24, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference.

  • January 22, 2021

On Thursday morning, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat via videoconference.

  • December 25, 2020

On Friday morning, 25 December 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Kandal province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly-built concrete road in Prek Ombel Commune, met with and donated gifts to disadvantaged families in the communes of Prek Ombel, Koh Kael and Teuk Vil, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

