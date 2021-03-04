Video

  • March 4, 2021

Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the celebration of the ASEM Day, 01 March 2021.

Related Post

  • March 4, 2021

Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the celebration of the ASEM Day, 01 March 2021.

Read more
  • March 3, 2021

Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participating in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.

Read more
  • March 1, 2021

In Thursday morning, 25 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste via video conference, at the Ministry.

Read more
  • January 24, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) via videoconference.

Read more
  • January 22, 2021

On Thursday morning, 21 January 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat via videoconference.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 216 122
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh