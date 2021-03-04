Video
- March 4, 2021
Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the celebration of the ASEM Day, 01 March 2021.
- March 4, 2021
- March 3, 2021
Video of His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participating in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.
- March 1, 2021
In Thursday morning, 25 February 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia met with Her Excellency Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste via video conference, at the Ministry.
- January 24, 2021