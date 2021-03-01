H.E. Chay Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Viet Nam, received a courtesy call by H.E. Denny Abdi, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia to Viet Nam

On Monday morning, 1 March 2021, at 09:00 in Hanoi, H.E. Chay Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Viet Nam, accompanied by Mr. Mor Socheath, Second Secretary, and Mr. Sao Sovannarith, Third Secretary, received a courtesy call by H.E. Denny Abdi, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia to Viet Nam, to strengthen Cambodia-Indonesia relations at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on geopolitical issues, regional issues, ASEAN and global development.