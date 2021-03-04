His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Lok Chumteav were injected a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

On Thursday morning, 04 March 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Lok Chumteav were injected a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, at Calmette Hospital, Phnom Penh.