- March 9, 2021
Statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the Situation in Myanmar.
- March 9, 2021
- March 4, 2021
Outcomes of the ASEM Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Retreat on 1-2 March 2021 via Videoconference.
- March 2, 2021
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, participated in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), which was held on 02 March 2021 via videoconference.
- February 27, 2021
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, will sign the Exchange of Notes and related documents to extend grant aid to the Royal Government of Cambodia for the purpose of the implementation of the Project for the Development of Vessel Traffic System (VTS) in Sihanoukville Port, on 1 March 2021.
- February 26, 2021