News

  • March 16, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Her Excellency Louise Mushikiwabo

On Tuesday evening, 16 March 2021, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, met with Her Excellency Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) via video conference.

Outcomes of the video conference: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/detail/51383

 

