  • March 19, 2021

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Mr. Panyarak POOLTHUP, presided over the Handover Ceremony of 100,000 USD Donation Cheque

On Friday morning, 19 March 2021, His Excellency Mr. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Mr. Panyarak POOLTHUP, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the Handover Ceremony of 100,000 USD Donation Cheque from the Royal Thai Government to the Royal Government of Cambodia.

 

 

