H.E. Ouk Sorphorn, Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand, met H.E. Joao-Bernardo Weinstein, newly-appointed Ambassador of Portugal

On 12 March​ 2021, H.E. Ouk Sorphorn, Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand, met H.E. Joao-Bernardo Weinstein, newly-appointed Ambassador of Portugal, and discussed the bilateral relations focusing mainly on the economic diplomacy, exchanges of students, tourism promotion and exchange of mutual supports in the regional and international arenas.